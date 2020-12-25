Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Crews responded to a rollover crash on Friday night at East 12th Avenue and North Washington Street in Denver. One person was evaluated by paramedics at the scene, but police said it does not appear that there are serious injuries.
The crash happened around 8:20 p.m. Denver Fire shared photos from the scene showing crews pulling someone from the vehicle that flipped.
It’s unclear what led up to the crash. A total of four people were involved. The intersection is closed while police investigate.
How does one manage to do that on downtown Denver streets?
Glad there appear no serious injuries. Presumably seat-belts worn by all?