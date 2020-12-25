DENVER (CBS4) – Dozens gathered at Brother Jeff’s Cultural Center in Five Points this Christmas Day to distribute 500 meals to people in need. Among those who volunteered were state legislator Iman Jodeh, some Aurora and Denver city councilmembers, local artists and the presidents of the NAACP of both Aurora and Denver.

“It shows that people have big hearts and are willing to come together,” said Brother Jeff Fard, the organizer of the event. “This is basically what community looks like, and what better way to show it than on Christmas.”

The Christmas dinners were both delivered by car, and handed out on site. Fard said people in need signed up for the meal deliveries online and through their community leaders.

“The lack of ability for people to come together has heightened the need for this,” Fard said. “It’s very difficult to have a happy holiday when you’re struggling to find or have food.”

Regina Edmondson, owner of CME Catering and Events, volunteered her services to cater the meals. She said she was shocked to see how quickly the meal sign-up sheets filled up.

“To know that people are having meals today, means a lot to me,” Edmondson said.

But to many people, the event meant so much more than just a warm meal on Christmas – it gave some people a chance to connect after months of isolation.

“This really is a blessing,” said Mary Anna Thompson, who received one of the Christmas dinners.

She said she has been battling breast cancer, and the event was just what she needed to feel more of the Christmas spirit.

“This has been really great, being out here today,” Thompson said.

Brother Jeff’s Cultural Center serves free meals every weekday evening starting at 6 p.m. His facility also has a pantry that is open every Tuesday through Friday from 4 to 7 p.m., for anyone in need of canned goods. For more information about Brother Jeff’s, click here.