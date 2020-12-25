(CBS4) – Vaccinations are a Christmas gift for some of Colorado’s healthcare workers. Frontline workers in Pueblo, Steamboat Springs and Grand County got their first doses on Thursday.
The state is working to distribute and administer the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine across the state. A map from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment shows the hubs for vaccines. The blue dots represent where the vaccine will be administered during the first phase of the rollout.
Colorado makes up 2% of the U.S. population, so the government allocated 2% of the available vaccines to the state. As of Friday, CDPHE reports 63,170 vaccine doses have been administered across Colorado.
The vaccine rollout comes amid a steady decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations in Colorado. On Friday, there were 1,091 confirmed COVID-19 patients in state hospitals and facilities, a decrease of 72 from Thursday.
The state’s positivity rate is also on the decline. The 7-day moving average positivity rate was 6.33% on Thursday, compared to 12.41% on Dec. 4.
CDPHE updates COVID-19 data each day at covid19.colorado.gov/data.
COVID-19 Data as of 4 p.m. on Friday:
Vaccines (Phase 1A):
- 63,170 Vaccine Doses Administered
Testing:
- 53,092 tests conducted on Dec. 24 with 6.33% positivity rate (7-day moving average)
- 5.81% daily positivity rate on Dec. 24
Hospital Data:
- 1,091 Patients currently hospitalized, 89% of facilities reporting (-72)
- 78 Patients under investigation for probable cases, not lab confirmed (-19)
- 165 Patients discharged/transferred in past 24 hours (-22)
- 20% Facilities anticipating staff shortages within next week (+0%)
- 1% Facilities anticipating PPE shortages within next week (+0%)
- 9% Facilities anticipating ICU bed shortages within next week (+1%)
- 39% Critical care ventilators in use (-1%)
- 72% of ICU Beds in use (475 available)
Case Summary (since pandemic started):
- 322,189 cases (+2,659)
- 17,839 hospitalized (+46)
- 2,096,501 tested (+12,954)
- 4,251,042 test encounters (+53,092)
- 4,586 deaths among cases (+36)
- 3,605 deaths due to COVID-19 (+0)
- 2,955 outbreaks (+2)