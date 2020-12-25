DENVER(CBS)- Merry Christmas friends! Santa has delivered a quiet, mild and easy going holiday. Actually, it is high pressure over the central Rockies giving the state a little south-southwest breeze that for eastern Colorado is a warming process.
So east of the Continental Divide temps will be mostly in the 50s with lots of sunshine. The mountains and Western Slope will be in the 30s and 40s with lots of sunshine. There will be a few clouds building from the southwest late in the day.
Denver’s high should make it into the upper 50s! At least close to 15 degrees above normal for this time of year.
On the weather map we are watching a cold front moving in on the west coast with rain and snow. This will be the last weather maker of the year for the state. Bringing in cooler temps and a chance for light snow on Sunday into the middle of next week.
Right now New Year’s Eve in Denver and the Front Range looks chilly but, dry.