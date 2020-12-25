Comments
(CBS4) — People gathered at the Colorado State Capitol on Christmas Eve to remember the 3,605 people who have died from COVID-19 in our state. The socially distant candlelight vigil was a celebration of life and unity.
“We’re here in lieu of this neglectful system to show that our people can get organized to provide for one another we’re here to celebrate to mourn to look towards a brighter future in 2021 which we’re gonna build,” organizers said.
Organizers of the vigil also handed out free food, winter clothing, and personal protective equipment.