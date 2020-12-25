Comments
BYERS, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado State Patrol responded to a deadly crash on Interstate 70 early Christmas morning involving three vehicles. Troopers said the crash happened around 12:35 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near the Byers exit.
Investigators said a 29-year-old man driving a Chevy pickup truck lost control and rolled over. The man was ejected from the truck and hit by two other vehicles.
The driver of the Chevy pickup died at the scene. The other two drivers were not hurt.
The highway was closed for several hours. CSP said weather was not a factor in the crash. The cause remains under investigation.