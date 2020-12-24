Comments
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) — A suspect was arrested after crashing a stolen car into a police vehicle and then leading officers on a low-speed chase in Lakewood and Denver.
Officers spotted the stolen vehicle in the area of West Ohio Avenue and Depew Street around 1:15 a.m. on Thursday. Officers attempted to disable the vehicle but the suspect crashed into a police car and then drove away through a fenced yard. Police did not chase the vehicle.
About 10 minutes later, the vehicle, which was severely damaged, was spotted traveling at approximately 10 mph. Agents followed the vehicle as it continued slowly into Denver. The vehicle eventually stopped and the driver got out and ran –but Denver and Lakewood police caught him.