EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Vice President Mike Pence is reportedly spending the Christmas holiday in Vail Valley, and one state senator is not happy about it.
According to RealVail.com, a military jet loaded with vehicles reportedly landed at the Eagle County Regional Airport on Tuesday and Pence was expected to come in on Air Force 2 on Wednesday.
Nearly 50 Secret Service agents have reportedly booked rooms at the Grand Hyatt Vail and in other locations around the valley, and ski instructors at Beaver Creek Resort were booked for the Pence, according to the websire.
State Sen. Kerry Donovan, a Democrat who represents Eagle County in District 5, blasted Pence on Twitter.
“Heard you’re visiting my hometown for the holiday. Stay tuned for a story a day of things that would be different if you had chosen to lead and address and instead of ignore and minimize the COVID-19 pandemic,” Donovan tweeted Tuesday evening.
“Make sure you pack a mask. You’ll be spending the holidays in a mandatory mask zone,” Donovan tweeted Wednesday morning.
Pence received his first injection of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Friday. The vaccine requires two doses to be effective.
