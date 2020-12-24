CBSN DenverWatch Now
(CBS4) —  In 2009, Richard and Mayumi Heene told police their 6-year-old son was trapped inside a large homemade helium balloon that had drifted away from their home in Fort Collins. That sparked a wild chase across the eastern plains– even stopping flights at Denver International Airport.

The weather balloon falls to the ground as the Colorado "balloon boy" saga begins to unwind. (credit: CBS)

The weather balloon in the the Colorado “balloon boy” saga flies across the sky. (credit: CBS)

It turned out the balloon was empty and the boy was hiding in his parents’ attic the entire time.

His mother confessed to investigators they’d planned the hoax for two weeks and both parents served jail time.

Richard Heene and Falcon in 2009 (credit: CBS)

Gov. Jared Polis pardoned the Heenes, saying they have suffered enough through their national infamy.

Richard Heene’s balloon lands after its long flight across the skies of north-central Colorado. (credit: CBS)

He told the family in a letter that he trusts the legal and social consequences they have suffered will prevent them from ever repeating their past mistakes.

 

