(CBS4) — In 2009, Richard and Mayumi Heene told police their 6-year-old son was trapped inside a large homemade helium balloon that had drifted away from their home in Fort Collins. That sparked a wild chase across the eastern plains– even stopping flights at Denver International Airport.
It turned out the balloon was empty and the boy was hiding in his parents’ attic the entire time.
His mother confessed to investigators they’d planned the hoax for two weeks and both parents served jail time.
Gov. Jared Polis pardoned the Heenes, saying they have suffered enough through their national infamy.
He told the family in a letter that he trusts the legal and social consequences they have suffered will prevent them from ever repeating their past mistakes.