DENVER (CBS4) — Tap and Burger in the Sloan Lake neighborhood is in the holiday giving spirit! On Thursday, it’s giving away free Christmas meal kits to help restaurant workers who’ve been hit hard financially by the pandemic, and give those in need a nice dinner to celebrate the holiday.
Tap and burger is giving away meals today between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. for its “Orphan Christmas” tradition. Juan Padro, the owner of Highland Tap and Burger, created the event for people so they don’t have to be alone on Christmas.
“Everyone is living a pretty challenging life right now so the more normalcy we can create for people, and doing things that uplifting, I think that’s part of the solution to recovery,” said Padro.
People will get pot roasts, wine, side dishes and some sweets.
The restaurant is located at 1565 N. Raleigh St. #100.