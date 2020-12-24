(CBS4) — Colorado Congresswoman-elect Lauren Boebert, R-Rifle, says she will not accept the U.S. Electoral College vote affirming the victory of Democrat Joe Biden in the 2020 U.S. presidential election.
Guided by the US Constitution and my responsibility to my constituents, I will object to the Electoral College results on January 6th.
— Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) December 24, 2020
“Guided by the US Constitution and my responsibility to my constituents, I will object to the Electoral College results on January 6th,” Boebert tweeted.
Earlier this week, Boebert appointed Trump administration officials and staffers for outgoing Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner to top positions in her office.
The Grand Junction Sentinel reported Wednesday that Jeff Small, the current senior adviser to Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, will be Boebert’s chief of staff. Paige Agostin, who is serving as associate director for domestic policy in Pence’s office will be Boebert’s legislative director. Clarice Navarro, appointed by the Trump administration in 2017 as Colorado executive director for the Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency, has been selected Boebert’s district director.
