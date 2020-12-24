Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police arrested a woman on Christmas Eve for the murder of an 18-year-old outside a restaurant. Jacqueline De Paz, 28, was taken into custody during a traffic stop on Thursday afternoon at East Colfax Avenue and North Boston Street.
De Paz is accused of second-degree murder for a deadly shooting at Mariscos El Rey 2 located at 10293 East Iliff Avenue. Aurora police responded to the restaurant around 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
Investigators say the victim was shot during a disturbance in the restaurant’s parking lot. The victim was transported to the hospital where he died.
The name of the victim has not yet been released. De Paz is being held at the Aurora Detention Center on a $1 million bond.