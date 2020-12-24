GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – Detectives with the Greeley Police Department arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of Blaire McQueen. Marquise Shadell Daniels, 25, was booked into the Weld County Jail and Mckenzie Prader, 25, is in custody in the Larimer County Jail.
On Dec. 18, police responded to a report of suspicious activity at a home in the 2100 block of 18th Avenue Court in Greeley. Officers entered the home just after 8 a.m. and found the body of Blaire McQueen.
Detectives interviewed possible suspects on Dec. 23 and developed probable cause to arrest Daniels and Prader.
Prader is accused of felony murder, aggravated robbery, and first-degree burglary. Investigators said she is currently on federal probation.
Daniels was booked at the Larimer County Jail after eluding the Loveland Police Department on Dec. 18. He was arrested for first-degree murder, felony murder, aggravated robbery and first-degree burglary.
Authorities plan to extradite Daniels to the Weld County Jail. Investigators said Daniels was out of prison on parole before his arrest.