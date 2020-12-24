DENVER (CBS4) – After a very chilly day on Wednesday, temperatures will turn 20 degrees warmer for Christmas Eve followed by another 10 degrees of warming for Christmas Day. The result will be the warmest Christmas in Denver since 2005.
Thursday will also become far less windy compared to Wednesday although gusty will be common in many areas through at least the morning. Eventually temperatures will reach near 50 degrees around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins while most mountain towns come close to freezing.
Then a ridge of high pressure moving into Colorado from California will bring sunny skies, generally light winds, and much warmer temperatures for Friday. The exception will be the Western Slope where colder air will remain entrenched.
Denver should reach at 58 degrees on Christmas which would tie with 1965 for the 10th warmest Christmas on record in Denver since 1950. The warmest December 25th on record in the city is from 2005 when Denver reached 69 degrees. This year should easily become the warmest Christmas since then.
Saturday will be another mild day before a cold front arrives Saturday night. Snow will return to the mountains and there is a small chance for snow in the Denver metro area mainly between midnight and sunrise on Sunday.
A better chance for snow should develop along the Front Range early next week while mountain snow showers continues through at least Tuesday night.