Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say a carjacking suspect was shot on Thursday morning by the driver of the second car he tried to steal. Officers said the suspect first tried to carjack someone around 6:30 a.m. near West Colfax Avenue and Speer Boulevard.
The suspect was unsuccessful in the first attempted carjacking and the victim was not hurt. Later on, the suspect tried to take another car near South Downing Street and Buchtel Boulevard South. The driver of that car shot the suspect.
Investigators said the suspect fled the scene but was later arrested in the 2100 block of South Ash Street and taken to the hospital. Police have not released the suspect’s name or condition.