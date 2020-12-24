DENVER (CBS4) – The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests in Colorado has steadily declined this month. The state’s 7-day average positivity rate dropped from 12.41% on Dec. 4 to 6.58% on Dec. 23.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported a 5.84% daily positivity rate on Wednesday. The World Health Organization recommends a positivity rate of 5% or lower for at least two weeks before local governments begin reopening.
Since the pandemic started, more than 2 million people in Colorado have been tested for the virus. CDPHE reports more than 4 million test encounters, which includes repeated tests for individuals.
Hospitalizations of confirmed COVID-19 peaked in early December. On Thursday, CDPHE reported 1,163 patients hospitalized with the virus, a decrease of 59 from Wednesday.
One in five hospitals and facilities in the state anticipate a staff shortage in the next week. At the start of December, more than a third of Colorado facilities reported staffing concerns to the state.
CDPHE updates COVID-19 data each day at covid19.colorado.gov/data.
COVID-19 Data as of 4 p.m. Thursday:
Vaccines:
- Colorado is in Phase 1A
- 55,778 Vaccine Doses Administered
Testing:
- 44,166 tests conducted on Dec. 23 with 6.58% positivity rate (7-day moving average)
- 5.85% daily positivity rate on Dec. 23
Hospital Data:
- 1,163 Patients currently hospitalized, 93% of facilities reporting (-59)
- 97 Patients under investigation for probable cases, not lab confirmed (-17)
- 187 Patients discharged/transferred in past 24 hours (+36)
- 20% Facilities anticipating staff shortages within next week (+0%)
- 1% Facilities anticipating PPE shortages within next week (+0%)
- 8% Facilities anticipating ICU bed shortages within next week (+1%)
- 40% Critical care ventilators in use (-2%)
- 75% of ICU Beds in use (426 available)
Case Summary:
- 319,530 cases (+3,030)
- 17,793 hospitalized (+151)
- 2,083,547 tested (+13,350)
- 4,197,950 test encounters (+44,166)
- 4,550 deaths among cases (+88)
- 3,605 deaths due to COVID-19 (+0)
- 2,953 outbreaks (+11)