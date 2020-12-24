CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Audra Streetman
Filed Under:Las Animas News

LAS ANIMAS, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado State Patrol caught a suspect green-handed on Christmas Eve. Trooper Pointon posed for a picture with the Grinch in handcuffs on Thursday in Las Animas.

Investigators did not say what the Grinch was accused of this time, but court records show he has a history of stealing Christmas.

