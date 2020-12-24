Comments
LAS ANIMAS, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado State Patrol caught a suspect green-handed on Christmas Eve. Trooper Pointon posed for a picture with the Grinch in handcuffs on Thursday in Las Animas.
Trooper Pointon caught the Grinch red handed or should I say green handed today in Las Animas. S93 pic.twitter.com/Z8ryrXT9w7
— CSP La Junta&Lamar (@CSP_LaJunta) December 24, 2020
Investigators did not say what the Grinch was accused of this time, but court records show he has a history of stealing Christmas.