DENVER (CBS4) – The COVID-19 pandemic has led to the disappearance of several traditional events around Colorado. Throughout December, coronavirus has deafened the sound of century-long ringing at storefronts nationwide.

Bell ringers for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign have been silent, but the need for services is louder than ever. During the Christmas season, the Salvation Army in the Metro Denver area usually has about 160 bell ringers volunteering every day. This year, that number was cut in half.

“The song, Silver Bells, was inspired by Salvation Army bell ringers. I think folks recognize that when they hear that bell, they know that it’s Christmas season. It’s a sign of the holidays,” said Major Richard Pease, Denver Metro Salvation Army Coordinator and Divisional Secretary for Business.

The Salvation Army still set its usual goal for the Denver Metro area at $850,000. As of Wednesday morning, the Salvation Army was about $150,000 short of that goal. The decades long bell-ringing Fie Family helped them raise $275,000 just last week.

With fewer kettles out this year, the Salvation Army made its campaign digital with an online Red Kettle Campaign. With a virtual kettle, there’s no ringing to remind shoppers to give as they head to the parking lot, but the need can be seen all year.

According to the Salvation Army, they have seen about a 155 percent increase in requests for services.

“To put that into perspective, since March the Salvation Army has provided about 17,000 food boxes. Last year we did about half of that number,” said Pease. “Donations are used to provide services not only during Christmas but throughout the year, sheltering the homeless, preventing evictions, providing food for families. There’s a wide variety of services that we do, like keeping utilities on. That happens 365 days a year.”

Since the 1800s, leftover change has helped changed the lives of people in need. This year, the lives of usual donors are changing, too. The Salvation Army has adapted to serve communities during the pandemic. The non-profit hopes communities can adapt, and give, to its modified traditions as well.

“The bell reminds you that Christmas is not just about receiving gifts, but it’s about giving to others and sharing hope and love with our neighbors in need,” said Pease.

The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign is accepting donations online until December 31st. For more information visit: westernusa.salvationarmy.org/intermountain_us_west/virtual-kettles/.