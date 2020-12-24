(CBS4) – The Colorado Avalanche Information Center reported a high risk of large avalanches on Thursday from Independence Pass to Monarch Pass. Avalanche danger is considerable across most of the high country, according to CAIC.
CAIC forecasters working near Independence Pass (Highway 82) in Sawatch zone are reporting very dangerous conditions with large remotely triggered avalanches. Avoid steep slopes from Independence through the south end of the Sawatch zone over to Monarch Pass. #COAvalancheInfo pic.twitter.com/phwXz1Yt44
Colorado’s snowpack is the weakest it’s been since 2012, with deadly consequences. Three people died in avalanches in the state just last week.
“Although the avalanche conditions are not unprecedented, they are worse than many people are used to,” stated officials with CAIC.
