By Audra Streetman
(CBS4) – The Colorado Avalanche Information Center reported a high risk of large avalanches on Thursday from Independence Pass to Monarch Pass. Avalanche danger is considerable across most of the high country, according to CAIC.

 

Colorado’s snowpack is the weakest it’s been since 2012, with deadly consequences. Three people died in avalanches in the state just last week.

“Although the avalanche conditions are not unprecedented, they are worse than many people are used to,” stated officials with CAIC.

You can get the latest avalanche forecast before heading into the backcountry by clicking here. You can also download the Friends of CAIC’s mobile app.

