CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Audra Streetman
Filed Under:Aurora News

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The Aurora Police Department is investigating a shooting early Thursday morning that injured a 17-year-old. Officers responded to the Robinwood Condos at 18071 East Kentucky Avenue just before 12:30 a.m.

Investigators said the teenage boy was shot through a bedroom window. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police do not have a description of the shooter. Anyone with information is asked to call APD at 303-627-3100. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP).

Audra Streetman

Comments
  1. Robert Gift says:
    December 24, 2020 at 3:52 pm

    Intentional of accidental?

    Reply

Leave a Reply