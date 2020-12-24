AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The Aurora Police Department is investigating a shooting early Thursday morning that injured a 17-year-old. Officers responded to the Robinwood Condos at 18071 East Kentucky Avenue just before 12:30 a.m.
Investigators said the teenage boy was shot through a bedroom window. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
#APDAlert: APD is investigating a shooting that occurred at around 12:20am at the Robinwood Condos 18071 E. Kentucky Ave. A 17yoa male was in a bedroom then he was shot through a window. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. (1/2)
Police do not have a description of the shooter. Anyone with information is asked to call APD at 303-627-3100. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP).
Intentional of accidental?