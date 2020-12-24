(CBS4) — There is an outbreak of COVID-19 cases at the new In-N-Out Burger restaurants in Aurora and Colorado Springs, The Denver Post reported, citing state data. Eighty staff members have tested positive for the virus between the two locations.
The popular fast-food chain from California opened its first two locations in Colorado just last month.
This month, 20 staff members in Aurora and 60 employees at the Colorado Springs location have tested positive, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. The outbreak began on Dec. 17 at the Aurora location and on Dec. 6 at the Colorado Springs location.
Both restaurants are still open, and the state has not linked any customers to either outbreak.
The Post quoted a company official as saying all employees who tested positive, and those who had close contact with them “have been excluded from the workplace.”
The Aurora restaurant is located at 14150 East Alameda Avenue, at the Aurora Town Center. The day it opened, the drive-thru line wrapped around the mall and caused traffic delays in the area. Aurora police reported people waiting up to 12 hours.
In-N-Out is also planning to open a restaurant in Lone Tree and wants to open locations in Lakewood and Fort Collins.
The California burger chain has stores in six other states – California, Arizona, Nevada, Oregon, Texas and Utah.
