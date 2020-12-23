Comments
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A box of puppies was saved from a car crash in Lakewood on Tuesday night. A driver smashed a vehicle into a home at 5th Avenue and Harlan Street.
A woman was cooking in the kitchen when the vehicle crashed into the back of the home and sent debris and dishwasher flying across the room.
The litter of puppies was taken to a neighbor’s home so firefighters could remove the vehicle and turn off the broken waterline.
The resident suffered minor injuries. The driver was not hurt. It’s not clear what caused the crash or whether drugs, alcohol or speed were factors.