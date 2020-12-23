LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Larimer County’s Level Up Program got the green light from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on Wednesday. The program is similar to the state’s five star variance program.

Businesses in Larimer County can now apply to get a variance to operate at Level Orange which has fewer restrictions than the current Level Red. Businesses would need to be inspected, approved and certified before moving to Level Orange.

If the county should move to Level Orange, businesses can apply to operate at Level Yellow.

“This could make the difference between survival and closure for so many of our business partners. We appreciate the incredible work of our local Health Department staff and our partners to make this happen,” said Ann Hutchison, Executive Vice President of the Fort Collins Area Chamber.

As of Wednesday, 40 businesses in Larimer County were being inspected and were expected to be approved in the afternoon. Officials say 20 more businesses could be approved next week.

CBS4’s Conor McCue has followed the concept for weeks.

“We’re very encouraged about it,” said Mindy McCloughan, President and CEO of the Loveland Chamber of Commerce. “We’re ready to roll the plan out as soon as we get the green light from the health department.”

Aside from applying online, businesses need a COVID-19 prevention plan and outbreak plan for each business and/or business location.

The Level Up Program can only be sustained if Larimer County keeps its COVID-19 numbers (cases, positivity percentage and hospitalizations) at a two-week sustained decline.

