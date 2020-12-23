ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A Brownie Troop in Arapahoe County is spreading joy around to dozens of care facilities in the Denver metro area. More than 200 cards have been made and arranged into banners so residents and workers at nursing homes and hospice care facilities can enjoy the well wishes and jokes.

“It’s a kind thing to do, and brownies like to do kind things,” said Adella Weldon. “It means a lot to people because they get to see children’s little ideas.”

The troop worked together during meetings and some even spent time alone at home writing more cards.

The small act is making a huge impact.

“It just melted our hearts away,” said Shantell Arellano, a caregiver at the Willowbrook Place in Jefferson County. “We’ve been through so much with COVID and losing residents so it brought joy to our hearts.”

Weldon says she and her troop decided to create banners so that people could read the notes but not need to touch them. Arellano says the banner at Willowbrook is taken around so residents can see and read the messages.

“Just the general act that someone was thinking about us. We get so busy over here,” Arellano said. “After all of this is done and over with there is hope and there is still life to continue to live.”

“I thought we could bring them some joy and love by writing them these notes so they could feel happy,” Weldon said.