DENVER (CBS4) – The city of Denver announced some it will keep some of streets as shared streets at least through the spring. The initiative, launched after the coronavirus pandemic began, provides space for people to walk and bike while keeping socially distant.
Barriers help slow traffic down for foot and bike traffic.
The city acknowledges current plans don’t account for snowy conditions and responses, such as street plowing due to the barriers being in the way.
The city will replace existing orange barricades with heavier, water-filled barriers at the following intersections:
- E. 11th Ave from Sherman St. to Humboldt St. (west of Cheesman Park)
- E. 16th Ave from Lincoln Street to City Park Esplanade
- Bayaud Avenue from Sherman to Downing Streets
- 30th Street from Welton Street to Larimer Street
“With the water filled barriers it’s going to really help with traffic calming and it’s also going to help our big plows be able to maneuver around them,” said Heather Burke, spokeswoman for the Department of Traffic and Infrastructure.
Burke says the four intersections are along primary plow routes.
“They’ll also eliminate the need for staff to physically move dozens of barricades before snow events, protecting the health and safety of DOTI workers,” the city said in a news release.
More intersections will also get new barriers in early 2021.
However, barriers at E. 11th Avenue, east of Cheesman Park, from Race Street to Colorado Boulevard will be removed.
