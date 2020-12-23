DENVER (CBS4) – A powerful cold front that slammed into Colorado late Tuesday brought hurricane force wind and snow squalls to parts of the state. It will stay cold and windy for most of Wednesday before beautiful weather develops just in time for Christmas.

Some of the strongest wind clocked in the state occurred in notoriously windy areas like the top of Pikes Peak where gusts reached 95 mph or the Rocky Flats area northwest of Denver where the wind reached 92 mph. But even less windy areas like Northglenn and Julesburg reported gusts over 70 mph.

The strongest wind wind gust clocked in Denver was 60 mph just before 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The wind caused snow squalls in some areas including in the Steamboat Springs area where a wall of snow could be seen moving quickly along the horizon before sunset Tuesday.

Speaking of Steamboat Springs, most of the ski areas in the state reported between 2 and 6 inches of snow Wednesday including a half foot at Steamboat.

A High Wind Warning continues for roughly the eastern half of Colorado through 1 p.m. Wednesday for gusts continuing to reach as high as 65 mph.

The mountains remain under a Winter Weather Advisory through 12 p.m. for up to 2 inches of additional new snow along with consider blowing and drifting from the snow already on the ground.

Meanwhile, temperatures will remain quite cold statewide on Wednesday with highs only in the teens and 20s across much of the state. Some mountain towns will not reach out of the single digits and wind chill values will stay below zero most of the day in the high country.

Gradually warmer weather will arrive starting Thursday with temperatures soaring 15 to 20 degrees above normal under sunny skies for Christmas on Friday.