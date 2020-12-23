Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Many Coloradans are preparing to celebrate Christmas, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention wants them to do so safely. They’ve offered some guidance for those celebrations.
They urge people to celebrate with those in their household and to think about the health of your family and friends outside your home. Coloradans should be aware of the case count, hospitalizations and hospital capacities as well as the positivity rate in their community.
Travel is not recommended, but those who are are asked to get tested before and after their trip.