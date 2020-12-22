DENVER (CBS4) – Tuesday continued our warm weather streak with a high of 63 degrees in Denver! This will come to a very abrupt end on Wednesday as a powerful cold front is going to move through and drastically drop our temperatures.
Snow already dumping in our high country and the wind has been whipping all afternoon. Wind remains very strong on Wednesday as our cold front exits the state. The eastern plains have a High Wind Warning through 1:00 pm
Snow will taper in the mountains on Wednesday, but visibility could remain tough with strong wind expected through the afternoon. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for our northern and central mountain areas through noon on Wednesday.
Steamboat Springs resident Samantha Tisdall captured a timelapse video of a snow squall sweeping in on Tuesday night.
Interstate 70 and other northern mountain passes could be pretty tough for travel on Wednesday.
The other part of this system is the crazy temperature drop. We only expect to hit 30 degrees in Denver, while the high country will struggle to get into the teens!
We quickly rebound to the 40s on Thursday before a very warm Christmas with temperatures close to 60.