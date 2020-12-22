DENVER (CBS4) — The Colorado Department of Transportation is doing a paving project on Interstate 70 in Idaho Springs on Tuesday and officials are warning there could be delays as long as two hours in both directions.
It’s the finale of the 12-mile-long Interstate 70 Mountain Express Lane project they have been working on through Idaho Springs, which has been causing delays for a while now. They say they are close to being finished.
They are paving that half mile and will be closing one lane westbound on Tuesday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
“There could be some very lengthy delays,” said CDOT spokesperson Tamara Rollison.
CDOT would have done it on off hours if they could, but they need the sun’s help. They can only pave when temperatures are higher so the day was the optimal time to do the work.
CDOT says they don’t plan to close lanes during the holidays starting Wednesday, Dec. 23 through Monday night, Dec. 28 and from Thursday, Dec. 31 through Sunday, Jan. 3.