Comments
(CBS4) — State employees will now be eligible for paid family medical leave.
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced the new benefit Monday. It goes into effect in January. Paid family medical leave will allow state employees to take time off to welcome a new child at home, recover from a serious illness, or help a family member who is sick.
In November, Colorado voters approved a ballot initiative that will allow all employers in the state to offer family medical leave. However, that benefit won’t be offered until 2024.
