LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Larimer County issued a warning for its residents about another scam going around. County officials say property owners may have received a letter in the mail stating they need to get a copy of their “recorded deed notices” including a copy of the “current grant deed” or “other record of title.”
The mailer comes from a California firm named Proper Profile Inc. Residents are also told they owe $95 for a property assessment profile, and they need to pay it by Jan. 8.
“Residents can always get that information for free through our office and on our website,” said Larimer County Assessor Bob Overbeck.
Property owners are asked to disregard the mailer. They can call the Larimer County Assessor’s Office at (970) 498-7050.
