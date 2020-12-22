Broncos safety Justin Simmons joined CBS 4 sports anchor Michael Spencer on Xfinity Monday Live just minutes after it was announced that he was selected to his first ever Pro Bowl.
DENVER (CBS4) – “The first people I called was my family. My mom and dad. My two younger brothers,” said Simmons when asked how he reacted when he got the news. “Honestly when I called my parents it was just them screaming and talking for like five minutes. It was cool. It was a really cool moment.
Simmons has been in the news a lot lately. He was recently named the Broncos Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee.
#ProBowl bound. 😎@astronaut x @jsimms1119 pic.twitter.com/bEvVLPT7Hi
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 22, 2020
“It’s really a cool yin and yang process for me,” said Simmons.
“I want to do as great as I can on the field so that I can continue raising the platform of what I can do off the field. We’ve always felt like there’s a bigger purpose and calling than just us playing a sport and being good at that sport,” he added.
The Broncos have two games left in the season, including a game on Sunday against the Chargers which can be seen on CBS4 in the Denver viewing area.