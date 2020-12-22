COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)- A judge sentenced a man in Colorado Springs to more than six centuries in prison for preying on children for years last week. Joseph Davis, 69, was arrested in December of 2018.
He was convicted of 15 counts of sex crimes against children in July.
CBS affiliate, KKTV in Colorado Springs, reports detectives found evidence of sexual abuse on children and child pornography going back at least 35 years.
Davis also lived near a school, community center and park, police say.
“This dangerous pedophile tormented and destroyed the lives of his victims and the community while operating in the shadows to avoid the notice of law enforcement. Through the bravery of his numerous young victims, the defendant was captured, tried, and will now serve the rest of his life in prison,” the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said in a statement on Sunday.