DENVER (CBS4) — A Denver man was found buried in his backyard and now his girlfriend, Kimberly Cottle, 44, has been arrested. Eusivio Luevano, 42, was reported missing in November.
On Dec. 5, investigators searched his home in the 4700 block of North Fillmore Street and found Luevano’s remains buried in the backyard. Investigators say preliminary evidence indicates that Luevano died from a gunshot wound.
Investigators identified Cottle as the suspect in his murder and she was arrested on Dec. 17 near Reno, Nevada, by local law enforcement.
Cottle is being held for investigation of first degree murder, tampering with a deceased body, identity theft, aggravated motor vehicle theft, and more.
The arrest affidavit is sealed and Cottle’s booking photo has not been released. If anyone has any information that can assist with this case, they are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.