‘It Was Very Difficult’: A Boys & Girls Club Teen Reflects On The YearThis difficult year has impacted Boys & Girls Club children and their families deeply, one teen reflects on how it’s played out for her family.

During A Tough Year, Generous Community Shows Up For Together 4 Colorado Toy DriveWhat a day it was in Lakewood and Arvada where toys flowed from the hearts of donors to the kids of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Denver.

‘I Think That The Club Is Very Kind To Give Us Stuff’: Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive Impacts Children Across The Metro Area.The Together 4 Colorado Toy Collection is a Drive-by, Drop-off event in which everyone can feel a little like Santa Claus.

Boys & Girls Clubs Of Metro Denver Offers Added Support During Coronavirus PandemicWhile socialization is often what it’s all about at Boys and Girls Clubs, this year they have set up as learning centers for kids to have space and quiet and good connections. And the clubs still make direct contact with kids.

‘This Is The Funnest Shopping I’ve Ever Done’: Boys & Girls Club Members Go Toy ShoppingBeing Santa Claus feels good, that is exactly what sisters from the Boys & Girls Club found out when they went on a shopping spree.