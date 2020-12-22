Comments
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a convicted felon after they say he had a Glock semi-automatic handgun which was stolen from a deputy earlier this week. They identified the suspect as 36-year-old Chantry Loewen.
Officials say someone approached officers about a man with a gun at Acacia Park on East Platte Avenue on Tuesday.
Loewen faces charges including first degree criminal trespass and possession of weapons by previous offenders.
A ballistic vest, badge, Taser and a body camera were also stolen from the deputy’s patrol vehicle which was parked at a sheriff’s office building.
The sheriff’s office did not say whether the other items were recovered.