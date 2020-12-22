(CBS4) – Colorado did not see the Thanksgiving surge of COVID-19 cases other states experienced but that does not mean we should relax for Christmas and New Year’s holidays.
CBS4 Medical Editor Dr. Dave Hnida told CBSN Denver even without the surge, the state’s coronavirus, while improving, are also still high.
“The number of cases are still well above where we were in the spring. Our test positivity rates are still abnormal. They have come down but they’re running about in the seven to eight percent positivity rates. We like to see that number below five.”
He said that may have many people saying they can disregard precautions. Dr. Dave said that’s not a good mindset.
“Colorado is an island in terms of how well we are doing relative to other states. If you are planning on travel, I would rethink those plans because the rest of the country is essentially one giant hot spot surrounding us.”
“We cannot afford to have a post-Christmas, post-New Year’s surge”
“We are still hitting hard with that message, please mask up, socially distance. Just practice good hygiene and your household should be limited to just that household when it comes to the holidays.”
