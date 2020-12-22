AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Two veterans at the Veterans Community Living Center at Fitzsimons in Aurora were the first seniors in Colorado to receive the COVID-19.

On Tuesday, family of the two men stood outside the care facility watching as their loved ones got the first shot. Phil Ross, a 73-year-old Vietnam veteran said it’s a way he can help those around him.

“If it’s for the better good of our entire population here, I’m game,” he told reporters through a glass window on Tuesday.

For months, families haven’t been able to hug or hold their loved ones due to coronavirus restrictions. Older Coloradans in long-term care facilities have been deemed a high-risk population for contracting the deadly virus.

As Ross received the first vaccine, his wife and granddaughter proudly watched outside.

“All these months that we’ve waited and waited and waited, but I’ve never ever lost faith,” his wife Maria said.

Throughout the pandemic, Gov. Jared Polis said 25 lives were lost at Fitzsimons due to the deadly virus. Before the veterans got the vaccine on Tuesday, the governor took a moment of silence for the lives lost.

“Thankfully we are now able to vaccinate and protect those whose legacy has been to risk their own lives in the line of duty to protect our own freedoms and protect our lives,” Gov. Polis said.

The second veteran to get the shot on Tuesday was 88-year-old Melvin Menard. Menard is a Korean War Veteran who has received a Purple Heart. His family said getting the vaccine means he’ll soon be able to meet three of his grand kids for the first time.

“It’s a Christmas miracle for us,” Menard’s daughter, Lila Phillips said.

Polis said both men will receive the second dose of the vaccine in about 21 days — meaning they will be protected and can get out of the care facility to see family safely in a month and a half. He added that he hopes all long-term care facilities will have the vaccine for residents and staff by mid-January.