DENVER (CBS4) – The security director of Dominion Voting Systems, based in Denver, filed a lawsuit in Denver District Court against the 2020 Trump re-election campaign, President Donald Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, and some conservative news agencies including One America News Network.

In the lawsuit, Eric Coomer says he’s suffered “harm to his reputation, emotional distress, stress, anxiety, lost earnings and other pecuniary loss.”

Coomer found himself in the spotlight when Trump campaign lawyers, and the president himself, falsely claimed his company rigged the 2020 presidential election.

Dominion is running our Election. Rigged! https://t.co/xvwrpLpAZa — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2020

In November, Trump claimed Dominion Voting deleted millions of votes cast for him — and changed more than 600,000 others.

Dominion has since then responded with multiple statements on its website disputing the claims.

“I do not think this goes away on January 20,” Coomer told CBS News from the secret location in early December. “I think it will continue for a long time.”

Coomer’s photo and details about his family and home were posted in far-right chat rooms. He claims he’s received death threats via social media, phone calls and text messages.

Among other names mentioned in the lawsuit is Joseph Oltmann, who owns Shuffling Madness Media in Colorado.

“Defendants knowingly circulated and amplified a baseless conspiracy theory to challenge the integrity of the presidential election,” the lawsuit states.

“The deluge of misinformation has caused immense injury to Dr. Coomer’s reputation, professional standing, safety, and privacy. Once an esteemed private election technology expert, Dr. Coomer has been vilified and subjected to an onslaught of offensive messages and harassment.”

“It’s a daily thing,” Coomer said, “and no, I have not had a decent night’s sleep since all of this.”