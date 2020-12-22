(CBS4) — Colorado has been recognized with an award for it role in safeguarding the 2020 election. The Secretary of State’s Election Security Unit received the award of excellence from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Federal officials said Coloradans can be proud of their election system and the professionals who make it safe and secure.
President Donald Trump claimed repeatedly that Denver-based Dominion Voting Systems rigged the outcome with its ballot-counting software. Pres. Trump claimed Dominion Voting deleted millions of votes cast for him — and changed more than 600,000 others.
“Dominion is running our Election. Rigged!” Pres. Trump tweeted.
Twitter flagged that tweet as well, stating, “This claim about election fraud is disputed.”
RELATED: ‘Rigged!’: Trump Says Denver-Based Dominion Voting Systems Ruined Election
The November election had the largest number of Coloradans participate in state history.
