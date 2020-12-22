SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Search and rescue crews and avalanche officials in Colorado are urging for more reporting as hundreds of slides have been spotted around the state in the past week. High wind and more snow could make conditions worse later in the week.

“These are really easy to trigger,” said Dr. Ethan Greene the Director of the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. “We do have some experienced people that are getting caught up in slides. Unfortunately, the three people that died last weekend had fair amount of experience, some of them a tremendous amount of experience.”

A weak base layer is now being loaded with even more snow on top, causing wide avalanches in even lower terrain.

RELATED: 3 Killed, 9 Caught After 132 Avalanches In Colorado Backcountry Over Weekend

On Monday, the Summit County Rescue Group received a report of a snowmobile in avalanche debris near Elliot’s Ridge, northwest of Green Mountain Reservoir. A CRAD team was flown from Arapahoe Basin, and two dozen volunteers responded to the mission. The snowmobile owner was at home.

“He had actually triggered the avalanche a day before on Sunday,” said Anna DeBattiste, a member of the Summit County Rescue Group. “The handlebars were broken, the key was still in it so it looked pretty bad. It looked like someone could be in a slide.”

The person caught in the slide had minor injuries and was found by deputies at home on Monday.

“His riding companions had gotten him out of there, and he figured he’d come back for the snowmobile later,” DeBattiste said.

The avalanche wasn’t properly reported.

“Let people know about that so that search and rescue doesn’t respond unnecessarily,” Dr. Greene said. “We really appreciate getting reports from anybody. If you see an avalanche that’s the most important thing. Send us a picture.”