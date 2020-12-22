Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — The Aurora City Council approved a proposal to allow marijuana delivery in the city on a 7-3 vote Monday night. The proposal now heads to Mayor Mike Coffman for final approval.
The program will include a grant program and 36-month exclusivity period for transporters that qualify as social equity licensees under the State’s definitions.
If approved, businesses and transporters may be able to start applying for licensing in January, officials say.
Deliveries will be GPS tracked and transactions must be video recorded. There will also be limits on how much cannabis can be delivered to each customer per day.
It’s still a controlled substance and the Aurora law does NOT supersede Federal drug trafficking laws. Signing up as a transporter will eventually lead to your VIN being searchable by auto insurance providers. Proceed with caution.