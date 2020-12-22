AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Toys collected during CBS4’s Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive are now in the hands of children at the Boys & Girls Clubs. Broncos Boys & Girls Club in Aurora hosted a holiday event for children Tuesday while following best health practices.

“The toys that I got, they’re for my baby cousin and my little sister,” said Jada, a young girl at the Boys & Girls Club.

Jada’s giving spirit could be found in many of the children sifting through toys Tuesday. They were given the opportunity to make gifts for their families last week, but several children spent the afternoon shopping for their younger brothers, sisters and cousins.

“Really? I thought they were just shopping for themselves! What a blessing it is that they’re actually thinking of other folks, even today,” said Rich Barrows, club director at Broncos Boys & Girls Club.

The clubs became learning pods when members lacked the resources to do online learning. They re-opened in limited numbers for after-school care, when member parents had no other option, but to work. Many of the member families have faced illness and job loss since March.

Barrows says this toy drive has been to gift to children, and many of their parents.

“One of the parents chased me down to thank me Friday night. He said ‘Rich, the blessings that you give always come back much more. We have nothing. We’re so thankful for the Boys & Girls Club and the fact that you could bless us,” said Barrows.

Despite the pandemic, the Boys and Girls Club says this was still one of its most generous years for toy donations.

The kids at the holiday event wore masks at all times, except for when they were treated to chicken wings and ice cream. Even then, they remained in their cohorts for safety.

You can still donate new, unwrapped toys at various King Soopers throughout the Denver metro area through Dec. 24.

