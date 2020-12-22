Comments
(CBS4) — Aurora is one step closer to repealing a ban on pit bulls. During a city council meeting Monday night, members voted to repeal the ban 7 to 3.
This is just the first reading.
One ordinance, sponsored by council member Allison Hiltz, would give city council the authority to eliminate the breed restrictions.
Mayor Mike Coffman introduced a competing ordinance earlier this month, which would allow voters to decide on the future of the pit bull ban in the 2021 municipal election.
Coffman’s ordinance failed on a vote of 4-7, but the mayor said he would bring it up for another vote.
Can’t blame the actions a dog that is raised by a careless and irresponsible owner.
We can blame a gun for the actions of a careless and irresponsible owner.