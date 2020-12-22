CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Anica Padilla
Filed Under:Aurora News, Mike Coffman, Pit Bull Ban

(CBS4) — Aurora is one step closer to repealing a ban on pit bulls. During a city council meeting Monday night, members voted to repeal the ban 7 to 3.
This is just the first reading.

One ordinance, sponsored by council member Allison Hiltz, would give city council the authority to eliminate the breed restrictions.

Mayor Mike Coffman introduced a competing ordinance earlier this month, which would allow voters to decide on the future of the pit bull ban in the 2021 municipal election.

Coffman’s ordinance failed on a vote of 4-7, but the mayor said he would bring it up for another vote.

  1. emedwardo says:
    December 22, 2020 at 11:14 am

    Can’t blame the actions a dog that is raised by a careless and irresponsible owner.

    We can blame a gun for the actions of a careless and irresponsible owner.

