SUPERIOR, Colo. (CBS4) — Two Colorado communities are sending gift certificates to residents — hoping to encourage them to shop locally. One is Superior, which is using money from the federal cares act to shore up businesses. It does it by mailing residents two $10 certificates to shop locally.
“There is a unique sort of barcode on the right hand side of it which the participating restaurants and businesses can just scan it. And then they are linked up to town finances and they will get directly reimbursed in a couple days.
“The estimates that we’ve seen is that when people actually go in and spend gift certificates like this, They spend 40 or 50% more than the gift certificates total value.”
The Town of Superior is investing $100,000 in the program – which runs through Jan. 15.
Glenwood Springs has a similar program.