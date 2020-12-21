BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Two suspected bike thieves were caught with more than $60,000 worth of stolen bicycles and parts. The Boulder Police Department says they received help from multiple agencies to catch the suspects.
The investigation started on Nov. 16 when police say the men broke into Trek Bicycle on Baseline Road and then CycleWorx on Arapahoe Avenue on Nov. 21.
Investigators later identified the suspects as Richard Hickman, 32, and Kevin Kucharski, 36. Police arrested them on Dec. 20 with help from Golden and Louisville police.
While searching their homes in Golden and Denver, they found the bicycles, parts, two guns, one of which police say was stolen. They also found burglary tools and methamphetamine.
“This remains an active and ongoing investigation into dismantling organized, metro-area bike theft rings,” Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said.
Anyone with more information about the investigation is asked to call Det. Aaron Brunn at 303-441-4120. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
These days it does not take a lot of bikes to total 60k.