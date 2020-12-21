DENVER (CBS4) – Tis’ the season for package theft and law enforcement wants to warn shoppers to track their packages so there’s little to no delay in getting to them.

“It was probably on the porch for about two hours,” Candy Hegelson said.

From two hours to under 30 seconds, packages can grow legs and disappear quickly this season. Fortunately for Hegelson, the thief didn’t make away with anything highly coveted, it was just cat food, but hers, nonetheless.

“I checked my security camera, a man had pulled up in a blue pickup across the street, got out, picked up the box,” she said.

That man threw the package in the back of his truck, then left. He was caught not only on camera, but a neighbor saw him, too. No one was able to see his license plate, however, and police later said the truck was stolen. It’s been a few weeks and so far, the thief has yet to be identified.

“Is it going to be an inconvenience for a lot of other people who can’t be home all the time like I can? Yes, it is,” Hegelson added.

She thinks the days of getting packages conveniently dropped off at home could be numbered. Law enforcement agencies such as the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Department are warning people never to leave packages unattended. In a video they shared recently, it took one thief 15 seconds to drive up, pick up a package, and then leave in a car.

“Even if it’s not a big deal, like mine, I really do think it should be reported to the police because these things start to stack up,” she said.

Hegelson is worried that stolen packages will become an accepted norm, especially because online companies have been quick to replace products at a loss, in the end she thinks that could get passed onto shoppers, making prices go up.

Police have recommend using lockers or redirecting packages so that they end up with someone to receive the order. In addition, some delivery services now offer real-time mapping, such as Amazon. Some shipping companies also allow customers to leave messages as to where packages may be left so they do not get left in plain view.