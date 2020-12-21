Comments
LOCHBUIE, Colo. (CBS4) – Two people are in police custody after stealing two cars and leading police on a chase in Weld County. It started in Platteville early this morning and ended in Lochbuie.
Platteville Police say that officers got a call just after 1:30 a.m. Monday morning about two people trying to steal a car in a neighborhood on the 100 block of Plowshare Lane. When officers got to the neighborhood, they saw the suspects leave in the car. The suspects led the officers on a high-speed chase.
The chase ended in Lochbuie. There, the suspects got out of the car and ran before stealing another vehicle. That car crashed soon afterwards.
The two suspects were taken into custody. No one was seriously hurt.