DENVER (CBS4) — There’s more help for Denver’s arts and culture organizations that are struggling due to the pandemic. The Bonfils-Stanton Foundation and The Denver Foundation are giving out a second round of emergency funding. They’ve already handed out more than a million dollars to 41 organizations like Swallow Hill Music and Cleo Parker Robinson Dance.
“The arts are a critical component of the Denver metro community – bringing us joy, belonging, vibrancy. As a sector, they also employ and generate thousands of jobs in our community, and the truth is, they are experiencing a deep economic crisis due to COVID-19,” says Bonifls-Stanton Foundation President & CEO, Gary Steuer. “Right now, many of these groups are barely hanging on, while at the same time, working hard to continue to bring the arts into our lives when we need it the most. We must do everything we can to help these organizations survive in the months to come.”
Grant awards range from $5,000 to $50,000. Those interested in applying should do so through the Denver Foundation’s website.