EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy’s gun, two loaded magazines and ballistic vest with a badge and body camera were stolen. The deputy reported the stolen equipment at around 3:40 a.m. on Dec. 20.
The gear was stolen from the deputy’s patrol vehicle which was parked at a sheriff’s office building on Vermijo Avenue.
The sheriff’s office says they searched the building and surrounding areas. They are also reviewing surveillance video.
Anyone who knows where the items are or perhaps sees them being sold online is asked to call 719-390-5555 or you can remain anonymous by emailing DeborahMynatt@elpasoco.com.