DENVER (CBS4) – This year would have marked the 60th anniversary of the Colorado Ballet’s presentation of The Nutcracker, but the COVID-19 pandemic have dancers home for the holidays. The loss of ticket revenue from the company’s longest-running production is devastating.

Nonprofits like Bonfils-Stanton Found and the Denver Foundation are preparing a second round of emergency funding to help keep the arts afloat.

“Through my window, I can actually look at the wall of the Colorado Ballet building,” said Gary Steuer, President & CEO of Bonifls-Stanton Foundation. “This year has been an absolute disaster for the performing arts.”

Earlier this year, Bonfils-Stanton Foundation and The Denver Foundation awarded nearly $1.2 million to 41 organizations through the COVID-19 Arts & Culture Relief Fund. Of the 244 organizations interviewed, a survey by the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District found 80% have experienced moderately to extremely severe financial impact.

The survey concluded that 542 positions were completely eliminated and 3,435 workers were furloughed or laid off.

“The performing arts workforce is, in many cases, also the restaurant and hospitality workforce. Their day job or their secondary job is likely to be a waiter or bartender or maître d’, and they’ve lost that income too,” said Steuer.

The Colorado Ballet laid off its dancers until January 2021. Instead of presenting a live performance of The Nutcracker this year, Colorado Ballet has been live streaming a student matinee performance from last year at Ellie Caulkins Opera House on Rocky Mountain PBS.

“We do a little over $5 million in ticket sales every year and the Nutcracker is just over $3 million of that,” said Gill Boggs, Artistic Director at the Colorado Ballet. “I call The Nutcracker our Black Friday. Those ticket sales keep the company healthy. It keeps the organization going.”

The Colorado Ballet launched a Relief & Recovery Fund to assist its staff and dancers. With a fundraising goal of $3 million, the fund will help cover a significant portion of the lost ticketing revenue.

The company created its own relief fund to help support staff and dancers, but the void COVID-19 has left in these companies isn’t all about the money.

“We had to become a fundraising company, not a professional ballet company,” explained Boggs. “For the dancers, this is one of our most rigorous yet fulfilling times of the year.”

Performing arts companies, like Colorado Ballet, can apply to receive more support through the COVID-19 Arts & Culture Relief Fund.

Arts organizations are invited to apply from Jan. 6 – Jan. 27, 2021 through The Denver Foundation’s website. The public can also make donations through Feb. 19, 2021.

Donating to the COVID-19 Arts & Culture Relief Fund is just one of many ways to support the arts this holiday season. Patrons are also encouraged to do some holiday shopping at online gift shops, or give the gift of an arts membership or subscription. More options can be found on the Arts Through It All website.

LINK: Colorado Ballet